A hugely popular cryptic quiz event is returning to Edinburgh this month – three years after its last outing.

Known for its fiendishly fun questions and quality prizes, Goose’s Quizzes Presents: Outside the Box promises five rounds of lateral thinking conundrums to test both the logical and creative sides of your brain.

The atmospheric Assembly Roxy also returns as venue, with doors open from 6:30pm on Thursday, March 23, and enough space for more than 20 teams to get their competitive groove on.

Prizes for the top three teams are sponsored by hand-selected local enterprises – from a tour of Holyrood Distillery, to an axe-throwing session at Black Axe, to some delicious Talonmore alcohol-free spirits. There will even be a fun little trinket provided for the most average team on the night.

Outside the Box is run by Goose’s Quizzes, an Edinburgh quiz company. After gaining a large following on Twitch during the pandemic, they are now back at full capacity in-person, running more than 40 pub quizzes every week across Scotland’s capital and Glasgow.

Outside the Box host and writer Mark Bradshaw said: “It’s so wonderful to be back at Roxy again after such a long time away!

“I’m beyond excited to welcome faces old and new to answer questions that are a touch too… outside the box for our regular quizzes.

“Can you parse out a portmanteau, or decode some Shakespearean song lyrics? There’s only one way to find out…”

Goose’s Quizzes Events Manager, Jack Titley, said: “It’s a joy and a privilege to bring back such a beloved institution! It’s been a good wee while, but it feels great to finally answer what has long been the most cryptic question on the Edinburgh quiz scene – when will Outside the Box return?”

