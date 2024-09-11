Popular Edinburgh takeaway Javits has submitted plans to take on two empty units just yards from its current location at Westside Plaza to open a new restaurant and takeaway.

The Wester Hailes branch of the traditional fish and chips shop chain also plans to keep its existing unit next to the Iceland store and convert it into a sweets and desserts shop.

The business has a strong reputation locally and it would now like to expand what it can offer to include seating for customers in order to satisfy growing demand.

Javits plans to move its main business to two empty units to the left of the entrance to Westside Plaza, and convert its current unit, situated to the right of the entrance next to the Iceland store, into a sweets and desserts shop.

Planning documents reveal the existing premises is no longer suitable to meet the owners’ requirements for the hot-food business, however Javits wish to retain the existing premises, and have plans to convert it to a sweets and desserts shop, subject to a separate application for planning permission.

The current change of use planning application for units 18 and 19 at Westside Plaza, next to the entrance to the Edinburgh shopping mall, would see Javits move into the empty units formerly occupied by a community arts group and Movie Express.

Under the plans, units 18 and 19 would be combined to form a new restaurant and takeaway with a public seating area capable of accommodating 25 covers, opening seven days a week from 11am until 11pm. The proposals also include new extract ventilation and shopfront signage.

The current Javits branch at Westside Plaza. | Google Maps

In its supporting statement with the planning application, Javits said: “The proposed restaurant will provide a family friendly dining experience with family seating areas – an enhancement to the existing provision, and bringing back a dining experience to the shopping centre.

“The business will create new employment opportunities with an additional three to four additional full-time jobs created created, providing a boost to the local economy.

“Whilst a portion of shopping centre retail space will be given over to a new use, a significant area of shop-trading space will remain – the building owner and management company is supportive of this venture and feels it will be a valuable addition to the current mix of uses.

The plans for the new Javits restaurant at Westside Plaza in Edinburgh. | City of Edinburgh Council

“The proposal will add vitality and interest to the established shopping centre, attracting people to the place. Residential amenity will not be significantly affected by noise or odours due to the ventilation system being designed to mitigate against any potential detrimental effects, and owing to its concealed and enclosed location.

“The proposal will enhance the appearance of the public realm, providing an attractive and active street-front façade and improved aesthetic at this location.”

Javits has operated the current outlet at unit 38 Westside Plaza since February 2023 employing three full-time and six part-time staff. The business offers delivery, collection and online sales as well as walk-in orders. It also has outlets in Granton and Gilmerton.