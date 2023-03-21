News you can trust since 1873
Praise for Midlothian pianist

A talented Midlothian pupil who narrowly missed out on a place in the final of the Rotary Young Musician of the Year competiton, hit the high note with hearty applause from the audience.

By Hilary Scott
Published 21st Mar 2023, 13:01 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 13:01 GMT
St David's pupil Alexander Thomson.
St David’s student, Alexander Thomson, was well praised for his appearance in the East Scotland Young Musician competition held recently .

A confident performance by the 14-year old pianist drew a glowing appraisal from adjudicators and a roaring applause from the audience at Heriot Watt University .

Dalkeith Rotary president Enrico Capanni said: “We must recognise the commitment of teaching staff and parents in enabling and encouraging our young people to develop their musical skills’.

