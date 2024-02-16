Praise for school's focus on attainment

Newbattle High School. (Google Maps)

Among the secondary school’s key strengths, inspectors found that the t he headteacher has a clear focus on improving attainment and achievement and is supported by senior and middle leaders effectively.

This is in turn improving outcomes for young people who are impacted by social and economic disadvantage.

It was also noted that staff make skilful use of digital technology to enhance young people’s learning experiences.

This is helping to develop young people’s skills and is encouraging them to reflect on their learning.

The inspectors’ report states: “Staff work with a range of partners effectively to support improved outcomes for young people. These include ensuring all young people achieve and develop important skills towards positive destinations.”

Inspectors also found areas for improvement, however, which were discussed with the headteacher and a representative of Midlothian Council.

The report continued: “Senior leaders should ensure all staff apply a shared understanding of high-quality learning and teaching to their practice.

"Staff should have high expectations of all young people and plan tasks which are appropriately challenging to meet the needs of all.

“Senior leaders and staff should continue to raise the attainment of all young people. Importantly, they should improve the number and quality of National Qualification passes by young people in S4 and S5.

“Senior leaders and staff should continue to develop approaches to improving young people’s attendance at all stages.

“We will ask Midlothian Council for a report on progress with the agreed areas for improvement within eighteen months of the publication of this letter.”

The inspectors concluded that the progress reports will then be reviewed.

The report said: “Taking account of the progress report, we will then decide whether further engagement with the school is required.