Praise for young Midlothian musicians

Dalkeith Rotary chief Clark Watson presents Elle Colston with her prize.

Music judges were among an audience of well-wishers who gathered in Dalkeith to hear 12 performers from local schools compete in the latest Rotary Young Musician of the Year contest. The winners were Elle Colston, a student of St David’s High, singing ‘No One is Alone’, and Joe Gillan, representing Newbattle High, playing Metropolitan Part 1 on bass guitar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They go forward to the next stage of this national contest.

Vouchers were presented to the top Midlothian performers by Dalkeith Rotary chief Clark Watson, who said the community should be pleased and proud of the talent in its midst. One of the adjudicators, John Mabon, praised entrants for preparing despite the “constraints of the pandemic”.