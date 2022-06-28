The Prentice Centre will close this week.

The Prentice Centre, in West Granton, made the shock announcement that despite successful fundraising efforts, increases in overheads have meant that the centre will close.

The announcement comes after a meeting by the West Granton Community Trust Management Committee on Monday, at which the decision was taken to close.

In a statement released today, the centre said the decision was “reached with great regret”, following a review of the trust’s finances.

The committee found that the centre was facing a substantial shortfall in its funding for the current financial year and would no longer be viable.

Management at the Prentice Centre, which is located on Granton Mains Avenue, said that it has proven impossible to raise money for core costs such as staffing and other overheads, including electricity, for which charges have more than doubled in recent months.

The long-standing staff at the Prentice Centre are devastated at the planned closure leading to the loss of the community resource.

“All avenues for accessing alternative funding have been explored, but there is just no money out there”, said Community Hub Manager, Moira Fenning.

“We deeply regret that we will no longer be able to serve the West Granton community in which we sit. We thank all our members for their support over the years”.

All activities within the Prentice Centre will stop at the end of this week, on Friday, July 1, 2022.