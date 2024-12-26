Prestigious title for dedicated nurse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Midlothian nurse is celebrating after being awarded a prestigious title in her professional life.

Natalie Lochhead has become a Queen’s Nurse, one of just 21 in an elite group to receive the honour this year, and one of 170 currently working across Scotland.

She was selected earlier this year to take part in a nine-month development programme run by the Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland (QNIS).

Queen’s Nursing in Scotland dates back to the late 19th century, when nurses completed specific training, allowing them to work as district nurses to provide nursing care for the ‘sick poor’ of Scotland’s communities.

​Natalie Lochhead, who has been awarded the title of Queen’s Nurse.

QNIS organised the training of District Nurses in Scotland until the late 1960s. Nurses who qualified from the Institute were known as Queen’s Nurses, and provided healthcare to people in their own homes, becoming well-respected figures within their community. Around 20 community nurses and midwives are chosen each year for the Queen’s Nurse Development Programme (QNDP).

Natalie is divisional clinical lead nurse for Barchester Healthcare, which runs Archview Lodge and Drummond Grange care home in Lasswade and Dalkeith.

She said: “I have the best job in the world, I work with such brilliant people across our homes and I love each and every one of my residents – it is the best feeling in the world to know you have made someone feel better and put a smile on their face. I was very happy to be selected and it is lovely to be recognised for doing the job that I love.”

Sarah Thomson, Archview Lodge general manager, said: “This is such a fantastic achievement, the whole home is so proud of Natalie. She is so dedicated, is a wonderful mentor and support for her colleagues and always goes the extra mile for her residents. She really deserves this accolade.”

Dr Sarah Doyle, QNIS chief executive and nurse director, added: “Community nurses and midwives occupy a unique position in Scotland’s health service, working as they do in the heart of communities, championing the cause of those who are not heard. The programme supports participants to build their confidence, inspiring them to find and lead creative responses to the challenges faced by their colleagues and the communities they serve.”