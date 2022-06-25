Jamie Love, marketing director for Edinburgh Pride, said his team are expecting around 5,000 from in and around Scotland’s capital to attend, compared with more than 12,000 people in 2019.

The event, kicking off with a march at midday in the city centre is headlined by Scottish Drag Race Winner Lawrence Chaney, top charting and Grammy nominated singer Kelli-Leigh, and Scottish X-Factor semi finalists The Cutkelvins.

The headliners are supported by fellow X-Factor contestants Caitlyn Vanbeck and James Hughes, TikTok star Littlest Chicken, Ariana Grande tribute Simply Ariana, and asurprise performance by Kinky Boots the Musical.

This year’s Main Stage will be held in Potterrow with limited capacity. The entertainment is scheduled to start at 2pm, once Pride Edinburgh March has finished.

