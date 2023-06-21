Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has faced calls to help ensure Scotland men’s international football matches are on free-to-air television.

Steve Clarke’s team secured a fourth successive win in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign as they defeated Georgia 2-0 at a sodden Hampden.

But SNP MP Gavin Newlands warned it is “inherently unfair” that only a “small fraction” of Scots could watch the match, given it was broadcast by Viaplay, which requires a subscription.

Scotland's Aaron Hickey controls the ball under pressure during the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group A match at Hampden Park, Glasgow.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, the MP for Paisley and Renfrewshire North told the Commons: “Last night was another fantastic night at Hampden – it was a real tonic during tough times for the Tartan Army and Scotland more widely.

“However, whereas English and Welsh fans could watch their national teams for free on Channel 4 and S4C, only a small fraction of Scots could watch their match, with many unable to afford the subscription to Viaplay, particularly during this cost-of-living crisis.

“Does the Prime Minister agree that that is inherently unfair, and will he ask the (Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer) to meet me to discuss how to fix this situation?”

Mr Sunak replied: “I join (Mr Newlands) in his comments about the match.

“I know the Culture Secretary is engaging with him and others on this particular topic, and I will make sure that she gets back to him.”

Viaplay, a subscription streaming platform, secured the UK rights from Uefa to show the home nations matches, excluding England, shortly after acquiring Ireland-based TV channel Premier Sports in 2022.

The company made a commitment to keeping Wales matches available with Welsh language commentary and reached an agreement with S4C.

