Prince Philip memorial: Prince Andrew accompanies Queen to Duke of Edinburgh memorial service and has front row seat
The Duke of York is taking centre stage at the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial as he accompanies the Queen to the poignant occasion.
Andrew travelled with his mother by car from Windsor Castle to Westminster Abbey.
The decision comes despite Andrew paying millions out of court earlier this month to settle a civil sexual assault case.
The move has been seen as a major signal of support from the monarch to her second son.
The Queen’s state limousine arrived at Poets’ Yard entrance with Andrew sat beside her.
As they walked through the famous Poets’ Corner towards her seat in the abbey, in a small procession, the monarch held onto her son’s elbow with her left hand and had a walking stick in her right.
They walked at a slow but steady pace both looking ahead, and at the end of the aisle they separated – with Andrew giving a last glance to his mother as she turned right.
The duke, who stepped down from public life over his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has a front row seat in the Abbey, sitting close to his other siblings.
Earlier, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arrived at Westminster Abbey before the Cambridges and their children.
Charles and Camilla followed tradition and greeted the abbey’s chapter and a few minutes later the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived with Prince George and Princess Charlotte who also made a rare public appearance in honour of their great-grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.