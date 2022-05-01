The fresh white lettering - which actually spells out Privet Parking - appeared earlier this week at the rear of a business in the Leith area of Edinburgh.

Locals have been left bemused by the “spectacular” mistake and have been quick to poke fun at the shoddy workmanship after an image was posted on social media on Saturday.

Keith McDonald said: “Spotted in Leith - a parking space for small bushes.”

Bruce Hannah posted: “Wouldn’t hedge my bets on getting a space though.”

Sarah McAdam said: “That is spectacular. Poor guy will have to do it all over again.”

And Roy Taylor added: “It's a clear warning saying not to leaf your car there.”