The psychedelic rockers were best known for their 1967 debut hit A Whiter Shade Of Pale, which topped the singles charts for six weeks.

Brooker led the band for more than five decades and during that time he helped write and was lead vocals on their 13 albums.

How did Gary Brooker die?

The singer, pianist and composer had been receiving treatment for cancer before dying peacefully at home.

A statement posted on the band’s official website said: “With the deepest regret we must announce the death on February 19 2022 of Gary Brooker MBE, singer, pianist and composer of Procol Harum, and a brightly-shining, irreplaceable light in the music industry.

“Aged 76, he had been receiving treatment for cancer, but died peacefully at home.”

The band’s statement added that his charisma extended beyond the stage and that he “lit up any room he entered” and that “his kindness to a multilingual family of fans was legendary”.

When did he get MBE?

Brooker was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2003 for his charitable services.

When songs are Procol Harum famous for?

Formed in 1967, Procol Harum were best known for their hit single “A Whiter Shade of Pale”, which became of the signature songs of the Summer of Love.

In 1977, A Whiter Shade Of Pale was named joint winner alongside Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody as Best British Pop Single 1952–1977 at the Brit Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

Did Brooker write A Whiter Shade of Pale?

A Whiter Shade of Pale was composed by Brooker and Matthew Fisher, while the lyrics were written by Keith Reid.

Originally, the writing credits only listed Brooker and Reid.

In 2009, Fisher won co-writing credit for the music in a unanimous ruling from the Law Lords.

The single was released on May 12 1967 in the UK by Deram Records and entered Record Retailer's chart (later the UK Singles Chart) on May 25.

Two weeks later, it reached N0.1, where it stayed for six weeks.

Writing in 2005, Jim Irvin of Mojo magazine said that its arrival at No.1 on 8 June 1967 – on the same day that the Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band topped the UK albums chart – marked the beginning of the Summer of Love in Britain.

According to legend, Beach Boys main man Brian Wilson had a profound reaction to hearing the song for the first time, saying he momentarily believed that it was his funeral march.

In a 2004 interview, Wilson said: When I hear it now, I [still] imagine myself at my own funeral.”

What else did Brooker do?

Brooker also collaborated with many great artists including writing and singing for Eric Clapton’s band and with Bill Wyman’s Rhythm Kings.

He also rubbed shoulders with the Beatles as he toured with Ringo’s All-Starrs, and contributed to solo projects for Paul McCartney and for George Harrison, who guested on one of Gary’s four solo albums.

According to Procol Harum’s statement, Brooker later added angling, painting, inventing and owning a pub to his other interests.

