Edinburgh planning: Proposals for refurbished Calton Square office building in Edinburgh to go on display
and live on Freeview channel 276
The public is to be given the chance to share views on the proposed refurbishment of the Calton Square office building, located at the top of Leith Walk.
Being promoted by Ardstone Capital, appointed as development managers, the current occupier of the building is set to move out in April 2025. The vision for the refurbishment is to create a top-class office building, "comparable to the best in Europe with the lowest possible carbon footprint".
Fronting onto Leith Street, Greenside Row and Greenside Place, the building, which dates from the 1990s, needs updating and no longer meets technical standards and occupier requirements. To refurbish the building will require significant remodelling and intervention, replacing windows, façade, lifts and entrances.
Whilst not formally classed as a major development and therefore not requiring statutory consultation prior to the submission of a planning application, proper engagement with the public and other key groups is important for the asset owner "given the building’s prominent location in the city centre".
An informal public consultation event is taking place on Tuesday, February 20, between 3pm and 7pm at St Paul’s & St George’s Church Hall, York Place Edinburgh EH1 3RH. A website with details of the refurbishment is also available.
Craig McDonald, principal and managing director of Ardstone Capital UK, acting as development manager on behalf of the owner and its advisory team, said: “While occupying a top-grade location, the existing building no longer provides office space that suits current occupier requirements and fails to meet current statutory requirements in several important areas. It also fails to engage with or contribute to the street life and immediate surroundings.
“Our proposals aim to address these issues and deliver an office building comparable to the best in Europe with the lowest possible carbon footprint. In addition, it will address the recognised demand for top quality office space in the capital while making an important contribution to the city.
“We urge the local community to come and share their views on our proposals.”
Those behind the plans say sustainability and net zero objectives are a key consideration, delivering "first class energy and environmental performance standards". The current green roofscape and gardens will be enhanced, with a courtyard or atrium space provided in the centre of the building.
As part of the plans, car parking will be reduced and additional cycle storage and changing facilities will be provided.