Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The public is to be given the chance to share views on the proposed refurbishment of the Calton Square office building, located at the top of Leith Walk.

Being promoted by Ardstone Capital, appointed as development managers, the current occupier of the building is set to move out in April 2025. The vision for the refurbishment is to create a top-class office building, "comparable to the best in Europe with the lowest possible carbon footprint".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fronting onto Leith Street, Greenside Row and Greenside Place, the building, which dates from the 1990s, needs updating and no longer meets technical standards and occupier requirements. To refurbish the building will require significant remodelling and intervention, replacing windows, façade, lifts and entrances.

Whilst not formally classed as a major development and therefore not requiring statutory consultation prior to the submission of a planning application, proper engagement with the public and other key groups is important for the asset owner "given the building’s prominent location in the city centre".

An informal public consultation event is taking place on Tuesday, February 20, between 3pm and 7pm at St Paul’s & St George’s Church Hall, York Place Edinburgh EH1 3RH. A website with details of the refurbishment is also available.

An artist's impression of the changes proposed to the office building which fronts onto Leith Street, Greenside Row (the pedestrian street along the Omni frontage) and Greenside Place.

Craig McDonald, principal and managing director of Ardstone Capital UK, acting as development manager on behalf of the owner and its advisory team, said: “While occupying a top-grade location, the existing building no longer provides office space that suits current occupier requirements and fails to meet current statutory requirements in several important areas. It also fails to engage with or contribute to the street life and immediate surroundings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our proposals aim to address these issues and deliver an office building comparable to the best in Europe with the lowest possible carbon footprint. In addition, it will address the recognised demand for top quality office space in the capital while making an important contribution to the city.

“We urge the local community to come and share their views on our proposals.”

Those behind the plans say sustainability and net zero objectives are a key consideration, delivering "first class energy and environmental performance standards". The current green roofscape and gardens will be enhanced, with a courtyard or atrium space provided in the centre of the building.