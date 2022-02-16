The Council has said buildings including offices, libraries, recycling centres and toilets will close to allow staff and customers to travel home safely.

Gale force winds are forecast with a Met Office yellow warning coming into force at 1pm across the Lothians.

It has been predicted the storm will hit at around 2pm with inland wind speeds potentially reaching 70-80 mph, while gusts of 80-90 mph are possible around exposed coasts and hills.

ScotRail announced on Tuesday that the majority of services across the country would be cancelled from 4pm today as a precaution. Disruption has already been reported with trains from Edinburgh to Newcastle and London being cancelled due to damage to overhead lines.

The storm will move across northern Scotland on Wednesday night into Thursday morning when Storm Eunice is predicted to hit.

Storm Dudley: All public buildings in East Lothian to close early as precaution against dangerous weather