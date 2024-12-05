Pupils find that choosing new gritter's name is snow joke

Pictured (l-r) are: P7 pupil Ava Bryson, Rogan Collins, who is in P1, special plant operative Stevie Davie, P1 pupil Lily Walsh, P7 pupil Jack Fraser and driver Graeme Barton.

Pupils at Gorebridge Primary School climbed aboard Midlothian Council’s new gritter recently to help launch a competition to give it a ‘thawsome’ name.

Primary 7 pupil Ava Bryson thought the Snow Queen might be a contender while Rogan Collins from P1 was not convinced by Gritty Gritty Bang Bang.

Council leader Councillor Kelly Parry said: “We’re obviously struggling and need the public’s help.

“The gritter is one of two new vehicles to add to our fleet. We’ve now got 42 machines, from snow ploughs to JCBs, helping keep Midlothian moving when temperatures plummet.

“The competition, to name this newest addition to our arsenal, is a great way to raise awareness of road safety during the winter while injecting a bit of fun into this cold December.”

The closing date for entries is Wednesday, December 18 and the winner will be announced on Monday, December 23. They will not only see their winning entry emblazoned across the new gritter, but they will also get a family trip for two adults and up to three children on the new Alpine Coaster.

Cllr Parry added: “After the success of our JCB Pothole Pro competition, when the Tarminator took the top prize, we’re really looking forward to hearing what our quick-witted Midlothian residents come up with this time.

“While they get creative, with 3,000 tons of grit and around 750 grit bins filled, our roads crews are ready to keep the 380 kilometres of priority routes open.”

To enter, email [email protected] with your family-friendly gritter name and include a mobile number. You can also add your suggestions on the council’s Facebook and Twitter pages. Please note, the council would like to photograph the winner with the gritter.

For more on the local authority’s severe-weather response and which routes are gritted first, visit www.midlothian.gov.uk/severe-weather.