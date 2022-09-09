Queen Elizabeth II: Changes to bin collections in Edinburgh following Queen’s death
Changes to bin collections have been announced by Edinburgh City Council following the death of the Queen.
Road closures in place for the arrival of the Queen’s coffin in the capital and procession up the Royal Mile to Giles Cathedral will impact waste collection in the Old Town.
Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, passed away aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday.
Council leader Cammy Day said there will be “significant disruption across the city” as preparations get underway to accommodate thousands of mourners expected to turn out.
Most Popular
-
1
Operation Unicorn: What is Operation Unicorn? What happens when the Queen dies in Scotland?
-
2
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Queen's coffin to lie in state at Edinburgh's St Giles’ Cathedral so public can pay respects
-
3
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Full list of Edinburgh road closures as monarch’s body is moved from Balmoral to Capital
-
4
Outlander Jamie Fraser actor Sam Heughan opens up about what he’ll miss most when Starz series ends
-
5
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Will there be a bank holiday and how many days of mourning will there be?
“We’re working closely with our partners to manage this as best we can and to keep residents, businesses and visitors updated on all plans,” Cllr Day added.
The local authority has confirmed all communal bins in the Old Town will be collected overnight whilst roads are closed-off. It said there could also be “some delays to collections in other parts of the city”.
In addition, street litter bins have been removed from the length of the Royal Mile and people are being urged to take litter home or use the next nearest bin.
Meanwhile, street cleaning crews will continue work on the High Street and closes.
The council has released a list of roads around the city centre that have now been closed in preparation for the Queen’s arrival in the capital.
Although not expected to arrive until Sunday, a series of routes around Holyrood and the High Street have been shut off, with the council warning of further closures in the coming days.
All closures announced so far are as follows:
Carrington Road at Crewe Road South
Carrington Road at East Fettes Avenue
Fettes Avenue
Queens Drive – east of the roundabout (Holyrood Gait entrance)
Holyrood Park entrance at Meadowbank Terrace
East Market Street at Junction with Jeffrey Street
New Street South of Entrance to Waverley Car Park
Old Tollboth Wynd
Calton Road at Abbeyhill Crescent
Abbeyhill at Abbeyhill Crescent
Abbeyhill at abbey Lane
Abbey Mount at Regent Road
Canongate at St Mary Street / Jeffrey Street
Calton Road at Leith Street
High Street at George IV / The Mound
High Street at Cockburn Street
St Giles Street at North Bank Street