The head of state, who has mobility issues, has missed a number of major events this year but has been carrying out virtual engagements and her other duties.

Garden parties – including the monarch’s traditional Scottish gathering at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh – will be staged from next week for the first time in three years and are important events in the royal calendar as those who have served their country or communities are invited to the monarch’s home.

Around 8,000 people are normally invited to the event in the grounds of Holyroodhouse where the Queen is under the watchful eye of the Royal Company of Archers and the High Constables of the Palace.

The Queen during a garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse h in 2019 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Buckingham Palace said: “Her Majesty The Queen will be represented by other members of the royal family at this year’s garden parties, with details on attendance to be confirmed in due course.”

The Queen, who is 96, attended a service commemorating the life of the Duke of Edinburgh in March with senior royals and a congregation of hundreds.

She reached her Platinum Jubilee in February, overcame a bout of Covid after testing positive that month, and celebrated her 96th birthday privately on April 21 at her Sandringham estate.