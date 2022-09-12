Queen's death: Well-wishers travel from as far afield as California and Mexico to gather on Royal Mile, 'soak up the atmosphere' and pay respects

Among those who have taken up a place along the route is Elizabeth Dodds, 80, originally from Portlethen in Aberdeenshire, who now lives in Nottingham.

Ms Dodds recalled watching the Queen’s coronation back in 1953.

Elizabeth Dodds, 80, originally from Portlethen. Picture: Jane Bradley

"I'm just soaking up the atmosphere,” she said.

"I remember her coronation, I was about ten. I danced on the back of a float on a very cold, wet day in the village of Portlethen just outside of Aberdeen.

“We didn't have a television, so we went to see the coronation eventually at the new cinema in Aberdeen.

"I hear everyone on TV talking about how this is the only monarch everyone knows but I remember the last king, I was at school in Strathaven when King George's death was announced.

Mario and Melissa Tello, both 31 from Mexico. Picture: Jane Bradley

"I remember the rector coming in to the dining hall and speaking to the teachers and there was a gasp and a silence went around the room. It is one of those moments from childhood that you don't forget."

Mario and Melissa Tello, both 31 from Mexico, are also in the Old Town to pay their respects.

Mr Telli, a business owner, said the couple planned to stay on the Royal Mile until the procession passes on Momday afternoon.

Robin Beck, 64, from Sacramento, California. Picture: Jane Bradley

"Our train is at 7pm, I think we will stay here until the royal family arrives for the service," he said. "We were travelling here from Canada when we heard the news and we were very sad, the Queen was a very nice person.

"We love Scotland, we have always wanted to come here and we have chosen a special time to come."

Robin Beck, 64, from Sacramento, California, said her friends and family in the US were envious she will be in Scotland this week.

"The atmosphere feels very positive, it is a real celebration of her life, she lived for 96 years,” she said.

"Seventy years as a Queen, how awesome is that?