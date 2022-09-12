Queen's death: Well-wishers travel from as far afield as California and Mexico to gather on Royal Mile, 'soak up the atmosphere' and pay respects
Well-wishers have arrived from outside of Scotland’s borders to start gathering along the Royal Mile in preparation for the Queen’s cortege making the journey from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral.
Among those who have taken up a place along the route is Elizabeth Dodds, 80, originally from Portlethen in Aberdeenshire, who now lives in Nottingham.
Ms Dodds recalled watching the Queen’s coronation back in 1953.
Most Popular
-
1
King Charles III Proclamation Edinburgh: Boos and protests during Accession of new King at Mercat Cross
-
2
Queen Elizabeth II cortege route: Where to see Queen in Edinburgh today in journey to Palace of Holyroodhouse
-
3
Queen Elizabeth II Edinburgh: Woman arrested after protest breaks out on Royal Mile
-
4
When is the Queen's coffin arriving at Edinburgh's Palace of Holyroodhouse from Balmoral? Times and route
-
5
When is the Queen's coffin in Edinburgh? Royal Mile procession and St Giles' Cathedral ceremony timeline
"I'm just soaking up the atmosphere,” she said.
"I remember her coronation, I was about ten. I danced on the back of a float on a very cold, wet day in the village of Portlethen just outside of Aberdeen.
“We didn't have a television, so we went to see the coronation eventually at the new cinema in Aberdeen.
"I hear everyone on TV talking about how this is the only monarch everyone knows but I remember the last king, I was at school in Strathaven when King George's death was announced.
"I remember the rector coming in to the dining hall and speaking to the teachers and there was a gasp and a silence went around the room. It is one of those moments from childhood that you don't forget."
Mario and Melissa Tello, both 31 from Mexico, are also in the Old Town to pay their respects.
Mr Telli, a business owner, said the couple planned to stay on the Royal Mile until the procession passes on Momday afternoon.
"Our train is at 7pm, I think we will stay here until the royal family arrives for the service," he said. "We were travelling here from Canada when we heard the news and we were very sad, the Queen was a very nice person.
"We love Scotland, we have always wanted to come here and we have chosen a special time to come."
Robin Beck, 64, from Sacramento, California, said her friends and family in the US were envious she will be in Scotland this week.
"The atmosphere feels very positive, it is a real celebration of her life, she lived for 96 years,” she said.
"Seventy years as a Queen, how awesome is that?
"I have always loved the Queen. My friends and family think I am very lucky to be here on such a momentous day."