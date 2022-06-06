Ten dogs have taken part in the first “corgi derby” at a racecourse as part of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Ten dogs took part in the first “corgi derby” at an East Lothian racecourse as part of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

By Gary Flockhart
Monday, 6th June 2022, 10:24 am

The corgis, the Queen’s favourite breed, took to the track at Musselburgh Racecourse on Sunday, in a close race that resulted in a photo finish.

Nine-year-old Paddy, a distant relative of one of the Queen’s corgis, was among the competitors.

The trophy was won by Georgie, who is nearly 18 months old, and surprised her owners with her speed in the race.

1. The race is on

Participants take part in the first ever Corgi Derby to mark 70 years of The Queen's reign, at Musselburgh Racecourse, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Photo: Jane Barlow

2. Winnie

Winnie in the parade ring after taking part in the first ever Corgi Derby.

Photo: Jane Barlow

3. Royal blood

Claudia Breen with Paddy, who is a distant relative of the Queen's corgi, in the parade ring before taking part in the first ever Corgi Derby to mark 70 years of The Queen's reign, at Musselburgh Racecourse.

Photo: Jane Barlow

4. In the ring

Participants in the parade ring before taking part in the first ever Corgi Derby to mark 70 years of The Queen's reign, at Musselburgh Racecourse, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Photo: Jane Barlow

