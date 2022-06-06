The corgis, the Queen’s favourite breed, took to the track at Musselburgh Racecourse on Sunday, in a close race that resulted in a photo finish.

Nine-year-old Paddy, a distant relative of one of the Queen’s corgis, was among the competitors.

The trophy was won by Georgie, who is nearly 18 months old, and surprised her owners with her speed in the race.

Take a look through our picture gallery.

