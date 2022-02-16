Queensferry-based company's beacons to salute Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Events sector business 21CC Group is to light the way in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacons, supplying gas-fuelled beacons to signal the start of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend of June 2-5.
Inspired by the Crown Jewels at the 1953 coronation, the company, based at Hopetoun Estate, South Queensferry, is making a coronet beacon, which will pay tribute to the monarch at events around the UK, the Commonwealth and the world.
As an official supplier of beacons to The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Beacons, 21CC Group‘s Beacons will be among the thousands lit across the country and overseas territories in the first community event of June’s four-day Jubilee Weekend.
The beacons, which will be lit at 9.45pm on June 2, will provide the public and community groups with an official way of joining in celebrations marking HM The Queen’s 70 years as our Monarch.
Geoff Crow, director of 21CC Group, says the company, which is also official supplier of the beacon for Lambeth Palace on the night, is honoured to play its part in such a momentous event.
He said: “This is a time when the whole country and the Commonwealth will have the chance to acknowledge the amazing achievement of a 70-year reign – something no other Monarch has reached and certainly the only one many will experience in their lifetime. To be involved in this historic moment is something very special.
“We wanted to design and produce a beacon that was suitably regal, reflecting an emblem that has stood the test of time and are thrilled to be chosen to help mark this unique historical event.”
The Beacon, in the form of a platinum-coloured coronet, features crosses and fleur de lis, echoing those on the Imperial State Crown traditionally worn by the new monarch as they leave Westminster Abbey.
Bruno Peek LVO OBE OPR, Pageantmaster, The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacons, said: “They look amazing when lit, and will provide those using them with a first-class product that will help those wishing to take part in this special tribute to Her Majesty The Queen, to celebrate this unique moment in The Queen’s life and in her reign too.”