Scotland are due to take on Tonga in the Autumn Nations Series opener on Saturday, October 30.

The idea is to transform the iconic Edinburgh stadium into a spectacular Halloween party, without thousands of fans swapping their Scotland and Tonga strips for fancy dress.

Kids tickets to the “Quid Game” are priced at just £1 to encourage a new generation of rugby fans to come along and experience the magic of BT Murrayfield.

Scottish singer-songwriter Callum Beattie will be performing on the night and there will be a “Halloween Instagram trail” for fans to get involved with off-pitch as well.

Scotland hooker Stuart McInally, 31, said he can’t wait to take to the turf before a new generation of supporters on such a special occasion.

The star, who became a dad for the first time less than a year ago, said: “The atmosphere at BT Murrayfield is always incredible, but after more than 20 months with the national team being unable to play in front of supporters, this will be extra special.

“As the father of a young son, I am so excited for all the days we’ll have at the rugby together. I also can’t wait to have my family in the crowd at BT Murrayfield supporting the team for the first time in far too long.

“A Hallowe’en party is the perfect way for new fans to enjoy the atmosphere – I’m sure everyone will be in the Hallowe’en spirit. We can’t wait to play in front of our fans again.”

Prices for the game – which kicks off at 2.30pm on October 30 – start at £16 for adults and £11 for under 18’s, with under 12's priced at just £1.

Tickets are available here.

The Autumn Nations Series offers a chance for Scotland to prepare for the 2023 Rugby World Cup after its planned summer test series was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

