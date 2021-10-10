Race for Life: In pictures as runners return for first event in two years in Edinburgh

All mass participation Race for Life events across the UK were cancelled last year to protect the country’s health during the pandemic. Now Cancer Research UK’s much-loved events are finally back but with socially distanced measures to keep participants safe. Money raised will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, saving lives as the charity fights back from the impact of the pandemic.
Around 1,000 people took part in the 5K and 10K Race for Life events at Holyrood Park, on Sunday.
Sponsorship money is still coming in but it is estimated around £46,426 was raised for life-saving research at the event hosted by Pure Radio morning presenter Lynne Hoggan.