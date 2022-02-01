Radiohead side-project The Smile have announce a UK and European tour which brings them to Edinburgh in June.

As well as a visit to The Usher Hall on June 1, 2022, the newly-formed band will also play dates at London ‘s Roundhouse and Manchester’s Albert Hall.

The shows go on sale on general sale on Friday (February 4) from 10am GMT.

Fan’s purchasing for Edinburgh’s Usher Hall can buy their tickets from www.gigsinscotland.com. Existing and new subscribers will receive a link to access a 10am pre-sale on Wednesday (February 2).

The Smile recently released their second new single, The Smoke, which has been immediately added to BBC 6 Music’s A-list.

The song follows the band’s debut single You Will Never Work In Television Again.

Last weekend, The Smile played three consecutive sold out live shows across sixteen hours and three time-zones at Magazine, London.

The three shows were simultaneously broadcast in real time, via livestream to a global audience.

In a rave review of one of the trio’s London gigs at the weekend, NME wrote: ‘This is meticulous, captivating stuff. It’s a stunning show – of course, it should be. This is an Academy Award-nominated composer, a Mercury-nominated jazz drummer and… well… Radiohead, and they’ve brought all their toys to share. All hail The Smile.’

The Guardian, meanwhile, wrote: ‘There are notable similarities between what’s going on here and the sound Yorke and Greenwood make in their day job. Yorke’s voice, high and keening, is one of the most distinctive in rock; Radiohead’s latterday desire to meld rock and left-field electronica is much in evidence; the lyrical mood of the 14 songs they play is, well, very Radiohead’.

Guitar World were equally enthusiastic, saying: The Smile is the sound of three seasoned musicians making music for the sheer thrill of it, using all the tools at their disposal’.

‘It’s a joyous thing to behold… The Smile’s debut album will be something special’.

All bodes well, then, for the band’s first Edinburgh gig this summer.

