Officers in Midlothian are appealing for information to help trace a 14-year-old who has been reported missing.

Radoslaw Sikora was last seen in the Woodburn area of Dalkeith around 11 pm on Wednesday.

He has been described as 5ft 9 inches, slim build, with short brown hair. It is unknown what clothing he is wearing.

Radoslaw Sikora: There are growing concerns for a missing Midlothian teen last seen on Wednesday night