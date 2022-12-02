Radoslaw Sikora: There are growing concerns for a missing Midlothian teen last seen on Wednesday night
An appeal has been launched to trace a 14-year-old reported missing from Dalkeith.
Officers in Midlothian are appealing for information to help trace a 14-year-old who has been reported missing.
Radoslaw Sikora was last seen in the Woodburn area of Dalkeith around 11 pm on Wednesday.
He has been described as 5ft 9 inches, slim build, with short brown hair. It is unknown what clothing he is wearing.
Anyone who may have seen Radoslaw or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3584 of 30/11/22.