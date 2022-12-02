News you can trust since 1873
Radoslaw Sikora: There are growing concerns for a missing Midlothian teen last seen on Wednesday night

An appeal has been launched to trace a 14-year-old reported missing from Dalkeith.

By Rachel Mackie
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 10:13am

Officers in Midlothian are appealing for information to help trace a 14-year-old who has been reported missing.

Radoslaw Sikora was last seen in the Woodburn area of Dalkeith around 11 pm on Wednesday.

He has been described as 5ft 9 inches, slim build, with short brown hair. It is unknown what clothing he is wearing.

Anyone who may have seen Radoslaw or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3584 of 30/11/22.

