Raising awareness of legal right to support for victims of crime

Victim Support Scotland is raising awareness of people’s legal right to support.

As part of Victims Awareness Week, Victim Support Scotland is working with Police Scotland and other organisations to inform people about the free information and support it provides, helping victims and witnesses of crime to navigate the criminal justice system and cope with the trauma and emotional strain of crime. The latest available data shows that more than 3660 people in Edinburgh, the Lothians and the Borders have been referred to the charity in the past year.

Following the change in data protection law in 2018, Police Scotland can no longer automatically refer victims and witnesses to receive the support they are entitled to. This has resulted in over 90% fewer people being automatically offered information and support. Everyone in Scotland has a legal right to support if they are a victim or witness of crime. The charity is raising public awareness of victims’ rights and the services they are entitled to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate Wallace, chief executive, said: “While not everyone will want to exercise these rights, we’re worried about the gap between the number of crimes recorded and the number of people seeking support. We want everyone to know that if they or someone they know is affected by crime, Victim Support Scotland can help.”