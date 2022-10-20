Rangers have paid tribute to former player Jimmy Millar following his death at the age of 87.

The Edinburgh-born centre-forward formed a prolific partnership with Ralph Brand during the 1950s and 1960s, after initially starting his Ibrox career as a defender.

His family announced five years ago that Millar had been diagnosed with dementia in 2007.

A club statement read: “Rangers Football Club is saddened by the news of the death of our former player, Jimmy Millar.

“Starting his career at Dunfermline, Millar was signed by Scot Symon in January 1955 and went on to enjoy a 12-year spell at Ibrox.

“Millar lifted three league titles, five Scottish Cups and three League Cups during his time at the club and was later inducted into Rangers’ Hall of Fame.

“A tough, brave and quick centre-forward, Millar scored an impressive 162 goals in 317 Rangers appearances.

Jimmy Millar scoring for Rangers against Dundee United at Hampden.

“Our thoughts are with Jimmy’s family at this sad time.”

Millar’s former Rangers teammates included fellow icons such as Bobby Shearer, Eric Caldow, Davie Wilson, John Greig, Jim Baxter and Alex Scott. He also holds the distinction of being the first ever substitute to come on for Rangers, replacing Jim Forrest during a 5-0 victory over Falkirk in a league match at Ibrox in October 1966.

Millar also won two Scotland caps and went on to play for Dundee United before managing Raith Rovers for an 18-month spell.

He left the world of football to run the Duke’s Head pub in Leith, near Hibernian’s Easter Road ground.