Guinness Book of Records as “the world’s greatest living explorer”, Sir Ranulph Fiennes will be journeying to the Capital, bringing his live show in which he talks about his life and adventures. He explained: “I’ll be talking about my life: my childhood and schooling, and training with the SAS (and being chucked out of the SAS!) I’ll be talking about my very first posting with the British Army, and being the youngest captain in the British Army – even though I didn’t deserve it(!) – and how that inspired my love of exploring."

Sir Ranulph holds the World Record for being the only person to have crossed the whole of the Antarctica ice cap, the whole of the northern ice can and to climb the highest mountain, a feat known at the Global Reach Challenge.

He added: “There are two other people who have nearly done it, a Norwegian and a Belgian, both of whom I am friends with now. The record I would like to have broken is to cross all the ice caps and climb all seven of the highest mountains. Everest is the most difficult, I've done that. And if when I'd done Everest I had done the minor ones, that would have been no problem. It was 2009 and I was in my 60s and quite fit, but when you’re a bit older, things start to go wrong.”

Ranulph Fiennes: World Record breaking explorer brings live show, Living Dangerously, to Edinburgh