James Pearson, 46, caught hold of a ship’s flare gun – known as a Very Pistol – while fishing at the capital’s Union Canal on Sunday afternoon.

The mud-covered find is the latest weapon James and his friends at the Musselburgh Magnet Fishing group have salvaged from waterways in Edinburgh.

The magnet fisherman has recently pulled out an American World War II assault rifle, a pistol and two grenades while a colleague also found five large rifle bullets last December.

The Verey Pistol - used to fire flares by seaman in distress - was pulled from an Edinburgh Canal

James, from Musselburgh, said following his previous finds he has called out the police to deal with the disposal and intends to hand the flare gun into his local police station today.

Magnet fishing became popular during lockdown and involves using a large magnet on the end of a rope to trawl rivers, canals and lakes for metal objects.

Participants were granted official permission to fish Edinburgh’s canals by Historic Environment Scotland in April last year with further applications submitted in Inverness and Glasgow.

Canals are designated as scheduled monuments in Scotland, in recognition of their historical importance and unauthorised magnet fishing could potentially lead to a fine of up to £50,000.

At the time, Catherine Topley, Scottish Canals chief executive, said she was “delighted” to allow “safe, responsible and accessible magnet fishing”.

“Magnet fishing will have a positive impact on our network and this activity will help our operations staff ensure that our canals remain positive green and blue spaces for the people of Scotland and navigable for our boating customers.”

