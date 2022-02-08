Re-opening of Bonnyrigg Post Office branch welcomed
Following the temporary closure of Bonnyrigg Post Office, the branch will now be re-opening on the High Street next month.
The vital service for local businesses and residents will return to the town on Monday, March 7 at 9.45am.
Locals will find the branch re-located at Startastic Scents & Sweets, 70 High Street, Bonnyrigg, having previously been sited at the Settlement Project, just down the road at 76 High Street.
Before that, locals were able to access Post Office services at the Polton Street Spar store until it closed its doors on October 1, 2018, and the postmaster resigned.
Commenting on the latest news, Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP), who has long campaigned to keep the service available in the ever-growing town, spoke of his delight that his Bonnyrigg constituents will be able to access postal services in the town.
He said: “I am pleased that an alternative option has been found for the residents of Bonnyrigg and a post office branch has been saved from permanent closure.
“I know from my constituents how much locals rely on the post office and how important it is that they are located in a central area for all to access – especially for the most vulnerable in our communities.
“I very much welcome the above news and I am sure local people do too.”