Readers' photo of the week

Wullie Ruffle, secretary at Dalmeny Estate Golf Club, sent in this great photo of the historic sporting venue in Fife.

Speaking about his submitted photo, he said: “Here is the sunset over the Old Course St Andrews.

“I played the Old Course the next day for first time with my friends from the States.

Wullie Ruffle's stunning photo of the Old Course at St Andrews.

“What a grand experience.”