With a new TV adaptation of Sir Ian Rankin’s John Rebus novels due to start filming within months, focusing on the character in his 30s in modern-day Edinburgh, we take a look at which actor could be chosen for the role of the famous Capital cop. While John Hannah and Ken Stott played the role in the previous TV adaptations of Rebus, we’ve been looking at younger actors who could take on the reimagined detective in a new six-part series on Scandinavian streaming giant Viaplay, written by Rankin and fellow Fifer, playwright and screenwriter Gregory Burke.