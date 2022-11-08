With a new TV adaptation of Sir Ian Rankin’s John Rebus novels due to start filming within months, focusing on the character in his 30s in modern-day Edinburgh, we take a look at which actor could be chosen for the role of the famous Capital cop. While John Hannah and Ken Stott played the role in the previous TV adaptations of Rebus, we’ve been looking at younger actors who could take on the reimagined detective in a new six-part series on Scandinavian streaming giant Viaplay, written by Rankin and fellow Fifer, playwright and screenwriter Gregory Burke.
The Swedish company, which has unveiled Rebus as its first UK drama production, has billed it as “an unforgettable show with Scottish roots, international appeal and universal themes”. The main character will be around the same age on screen as he was in the first Rebus novel in 1987, a role most actors would be desperate to get their teeth into.
1. Richard Madden
Richard Madden from Renfrewshire would be a big star for the Rebus reboot, having played major roles on TV and in film, including as the lead in smash-hit BBC drama Bodyguard and portraying Elton John's manager John Reid in the biopic movie Rocketman. The 36-year-old also starred as Ikaris in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero film Eternals last year. Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.
Photo: Jonathan Brady
2. Richard Rankin
Thirty-nine-year-old Glasgow-born Richard Rankin is a film, television and theatre actor, best known for the Scottish sketch show Burnistoun and his role as Roger Wakefield MacKenzie in Outlander. Photo: Robert Perry.
Photo: Robert Perry
3. Sam Heughan
42-year-old Outlander star Sam Heughan would be seen as a big name for the Rebus role. Born in Balmaclellan in Dumfries & Galloway, Heughan is a star of the stage, TV and movies, as well as a successful published author.
Photo: Rich Polk
4. Ncuti Gatwa
Born in Rwanda in 1992, Ncuti Gatwa's family fled the genocide in their country two years later and settled in Edinburgh. The former Boroughmuir High School pupil has enjoyed a successful acting career on stage and screen, most notably in his breakthrough role in Netflix series Sex Education, and is set to become the 15th doctor in Doctor Who next year, becoming the first black actor in the prestigious TV role.
Getty Images/Getty Images for EFA)
Photo: Getty Images