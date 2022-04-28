A dram fine sight: Macallan's The Intrepid - a 5ft 11in bottle of malt containing 11,988 drams.

The 5ft 11in bottle, which comes up for auction at Edinburgh-based Lyon & Turnbull next month, containing the equivalent of 444 standard bottles – 11,988 1oz measures.

The ultimate ‘carry-out’, which is called ‘The Intrepid’, is expected to sell for a seven-figure sum.

It is hoped the hammer will fall on the sale at around £1.5 million, making it the most expensive ever.

Colin Fraser, of Lyon & Turnbull, said: “I’m sure there will be significant global interest in the auction of The Intrepid, a unique collection spearheaded by the record-breaking bottling standing at an incredible 5ft 11in tall.

“Bidders will have the chance to buy a piece of Scotch whisky history. They will become the owners of an exclusive 32-year-old single-malt Scotch from what is widely regarded as one of the world’s best distilleries, The Macallan.”

The Intrepid was officially certified by Guinness World Records when it was bottled last year, and auctioneers said any amount the sale achieves above £1.3 million, 25% will be donated to the Marie Curie charity.

Whisky expert and Master of the Quaich, Charles MacLean said: “The Intrepid is an elegant whisky, with subtle complexity.

“Its pale hue implies second or third fill casks, which has prevented the flavour being dominated by wood extractives.

“Intriguing and easy to enjoy straight – with (many) friends – on any occasion.”

After maturing in two sister casks in Macallan’s Speyside warehouse for 32 years, the exclusive liquid was bottled last year by Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky, one of the leading independent whisky bottling companies.

Each set includes a replica of the main bottle design along with individual versions dedicated to each of the explorers associated with the project.

The entire Intrepid Collection, led by the 311-litre bottle, will be auctioned on May 25 starting at noon.