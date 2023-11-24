Record number of food parcels handed out in Midlothian this summer

More food parcels were handed out in Midlothian between April and September than in any summer since at least 2018, new figures have revealed.

​The trust's figures show 1,779 of this summer's food parcels in Midlothian were for children.

The Trussell Trust, which helps run more than 1,500 food banks across the UK, has described the soaring need for essentials as "extremely alarming".

Figures from the charity show 3,691 emergency food parcels were handed out between April and September across two food banks in Midlothian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a rise from 3,073 during the same period a year before – and the highest figure since local figures were first made available in 2018.

Across the UK, a record of nearly 1.5 million parcels were distributed – 200,000 more than in the summer of 2022.

These figures cover parcels handed out by the charity itself, but do not include emergency food supplies provided by other organisations.

Commenting on the situation, Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, said: "An increasing number of children are growing up in families facing hunger, forced to turn to food banks to survive."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A generation is growing up believing that it’s normal to see a food bank in every community.

"This is not right," she added.

The trust's figures show 1,779 of this summer's food parcels in Midlothian were for children.

Ms Revie continued: "Rising hunger and hardship have devastating consequences for individuals and our communities, damage the nation’s health and hold back our economy.

"People in work, as well as people who cannot work, are increasingly being pushed into debt and forced to turn to a food bank to survive."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the UK, the North East of England and Wales had the highest levels of food bank usage, with one parcel handed out for every 35 residents in both areas.

Scotland, meanwhile, had a parcel given out for every 42 people in the nation.

In response, the organisation has called for an "essentials guarantee" – meaning Universal Credit should protect people from going without the basics.