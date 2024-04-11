Recycling firm launches annual community fund

​Funds will be allocated to charities aligning with the company’s core pillars of support.

In support of the commitment to its local communities, The NWH Group is aiming to empower local charities to sustain their vital community-based activities.

The company first launched its community fund in 2016 and has since donated £168,000 to good causes.

The fund, which is open now for applications, operates on a transparent and inclusive basis.

Charities aligned with the NWH Group's core pillars of support, operating and supporting the local communities in which it operates, will be eligible to apply for funding.

These include recycling education for young people, carbon reduction, talent growth by nurturing talent through scholarships, apprenticeships, and skills development programmes, and mental well-being.

Funds, in tranches of £7000, will be allocated three times a year and the selection process will be overseen by a committee of individuals employed by The NWH Group.

Gavin Money, managing director, said: "As a company deeply rooted in the communities we serve, we understand the significance of supporting local initiatives that foster positive change.

“Our new community support initiative underlines our unwavering commitment to social responsibility and sustainability, and with this initiative, we aim to set a commendable precedent for corporate social responsibility in the waste management sector.”

The application process for the fund’s first release for 2024 is open now until April 15, with two further awards taking place later in the year.

Charities interested in applying should complete the application form which can be found at www.nwhgroup.co.uk/community_fund_application/ and also submit their proposals that highlight alignment with The NWH Group's pillars of support while demonstrating the impact of these initiatives within the community.