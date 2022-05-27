Remembering fallen Bo'ness soldier more than 100 years on

Private Michael Muldoon’s grave in the town’s cemetery has now been marked with a Commonwealth War Graves Commission headstone.

On Saturday there will be a dedication service at Bo’ness Cemetery.

The service, at the graveside at noon, will be led by Father Forrest of St Mary’s RC Church.

Private Michael Muldoon's name appears on Bo’ness War Memorial and he is buried in Bo’ness Cemetery; at Saturday's service, his recently installed CWGC headstone will be unveiled.

Private Muldoon’s relatives will be attending, along with Lord Lieutenant Alan Simpson, Patricia Keppie from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, local piper Walter Williamson and bugler Lauren Robb of Kinneil Band.

It’s a fitting time for the service, during the Commission’s War Graves Week (see story on Page 6).

Private Michael Muldoon, of the Royal Scots Fusiliers, was stationed at Kinghorn in Fife. He died at Whinnyhall Shooting Range, in Burntisland, on November 14, 1917, after being accidentally shot during shooting practice, aged just 18.

Michael’s name appears on Bo’ness War Memorial but his grave was not commemorated by the CWGC. This was highlighted to the commission by Richard Hannah, Robert Jardine and Alan Gow, co-authors of the book Without Fear – World War 1, Stories of the Men on the Bo’ness War Memorial.

Richard said: “We are absolutely delighted that the service of a brave son of Bo’ness is to be recognised after nearly 105 years.”