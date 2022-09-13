Remembering The Queen's local visits to South Queensferry and Linlithgow

Her Majesty made many visits to the local hero and we’ve found photos of trips she made over the years to Linlithgow and South Queensferry. The monarch visited the county several times over the years to the delight of local people.

In 1955, just two years after she was crowned Queen, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh took part in a tour of Scotland.

She spoke to excited locals in Bo’ness, Linlithgow, Armadale, Whitburn, Bathgate and South Queensferry. The Royal party also passed through Uphall, Broxburn, Winchburgh and Kirkliston.

The Queen also visited Linlithgow in 1989. The visit began at Linlithgow’s County Buildings, with the Queen then escorted to the Dalyell Suite where she took great interest in an exhibition marking 600 years of the town.

More recently she visited South Queensferry, firstly to mark the 50th anniversary of the Forth Road Bridge in 2014 and then to officially open the Queensferry Crossing in 2017.

