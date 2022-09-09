Remembering the Queen's visits to Midlothian

When the Queen was greeted by thousands of cheering locals as she opened Newtongrange Train Station in 2015, on the day she became the country’s longest running monarch, it was the first time in over half a century she had visited Midlothian.

The first stop for the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh back in 1961 was Danderhall, where they were received by the Lord Lieutenant, the Rt Hon Earl of Rosebery.

The couple then viewed the Combined Purpose Health Clinic before heading to Dalkeith where standing room was at a premium.

There was an enthusiastic welcome for the royal guests in Bonnyrigg where they toured Henry Widnell & Stewart’s carpet factory, before visiting King George V playing field.

The Queen and Duke then toured Newbattle Abbey College before travelling through Newtongrange and Gorebridge. At Temple, the royals were shown round a small rural housing scheme and invited to look round the house of Mr and Mrs J Gilchrist.

From Temple, the party moved on to Penicuik where the Queen planted a tree in the public park before continuing to Roslin to visit the historic Rosslyn Chapel.

The entourage, now running late, made its way to Loanhead for another “tumultuous” welcome in the Memorial Park gardens.

1. Ready for inspection The Queen inspects the Royal Scots guard of honour in Dalkeith, June 1961. Photo courtesy Midlothian Council Local Studies.

2. Carpet factory visit The Queen and Provost Young of Bonnyrigg and Lasswade Council, at Henry Widnell & Stewart carpet factory, June 1961. Photo courtesy Midlothian Council Local Studies.

3. Dignitaries Loanhead dignitaries at the sundail which was unveiled by The Queen in the Memorial Park during the royal visit in June, 1961. Photo courtesy Midlothian Council Local Studies

4. Visitors book The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh sign the visitors book while in Dalkeith. Photo courtesy Midlothian Council Local Studies