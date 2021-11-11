Head of fundraising Gordon Michie laid a Wreath on behalf of Poppyscotland.

Armistice Day 2021 saw a poignant service held in Edinburgh’s Garden of Remembrance, in Princes Street, where hundreds gathered to pay their respects to those who lost their lives in wars and conflicts across the globe.

War veterans were among those to lay a wreath - in tribute to their fallen comrades - at the ceremony, which was led by Legion Scotland’s National Padre, Rev Dr Karen Campbell.

One-year-old Grace Pettie accompanied by dad Alexander, visit the Gardens of remembrance every year to lay a cross for Grandad Alexander Pettie who died in WWII.

Others who laid wreaths included Deputy Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh, Councillor Joan Griffiths as well as representatives from Legion Scotland, Poppyscotland and Veterans Scotland.

All fell silent for two minutes at 11am, at which point the city’s well’known One o’Clock Gun sounded from the ramparts of Edinburgh Castle.

Members of the public also planted Remembrance symbols in the garden following the service.

Another commemorative silence will be held at the same time on Remembrance Sunday, on November 14, with a national service taking place at the Stone of Remembrance outside Edinburgh City Chambers.

A Wreath was laid by Deputy Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh Councillor Joan Griffiths.

This year’s Armistice Day also marks 100 years since the formation of the Royal British Legion and since the start of the poppy-wearing tradition.

