Renaming marks start of 'exciting future' for community hub

Councillors Margot Russell and Colin Cassidy​ at the opening ceremony.

The MARC Building in Woodburn has been formally renamed Woodburn Community Hub in a special ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The name change marks a significant step in providing the council-owned building, at 10 Woodburn Road, an identity that is recognised locally and resonates with the community.

Councillor Colin Cassidy, Midlothian Council’s depute leader, cut the ribbon at the renaming ceremony and was joined by Councillor Margot Russell, who allocated a portion of her elected member’s environmental fund towards the hub’s new sign and noticeboard.

Kier Construction’s donation to the hub helped towards its internal redecoration, as well as the installation of a new heater and oven. Reiach and Hall Architects also donated a dishwasher to the project.

Following the ceremony, residents and local stakeholders were invited to find out more about the activities provided at the hub and to have their say on future events they would like to see at the building.

Communities, Lifelong Learning & Employability (CLLE), which currently manages the site, and Midlothian Voluntary Action (MVA), are supporting a group of community members to set up a Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation (SCIO), with a view to this SCIO entering into a lease of the community hub and developing the building further for the benefit of the community.

It is envisioned that the new SCIO will work in partnership with the council to secure funding to redevelop the community hub and ensure that it meets the long-terms needs of the local community.

Cllr Cassidy said: “I’m delighted to celebrate the official renaming of Woodburn Community Hub, which marks the first step of many towards a new exciting future for this site.

“It would not be possible without the invaluable support of CLLE and the various local groups who are based at the hub, such as Central Dalkeith and Woodburn Pantry, Grassy Riggs, Bill Russell Woodburn Youth Club and Art Club. I would also like to thank Kier Construction and Reiach and Hall Architects for their helpful donations.”