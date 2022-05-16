Residential garage in Penicuik to be converted into beauty salon

Gemma Steven and Neil Saunders applied to Midlothian Council for permission to convert the garage in the garden of their Rullion Road home into a salon for one-on-one beauty treatments.

They said the new salon would offer massage, nail and pedicuretreatments during the week and on Saturdays.

No objections were raised although one person voiced concern about the impact on traffic and the state of the road.

However planners said that the ‘relatively small scale’ of the business meant it was unlikely to cause a significant change in road use or parking.

Recommending the plans for approval, the planning officer said: “Single person businesses operating from residential properties and dealing withvisiting clients are common features of modern suburban developments.

“Examples of such businesses include hairdressers, beauty businesses, fitness businesses, dog grooming and child minding; there are many such businesses operating successfully within Midlothian.”

The salon was given the go ahead to operate Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9am to 6pm during the week with one 8pm late opening day a week and from 9am to 3pm on Saturdays.

The garage on Rullion Road.