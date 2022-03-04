Residents concerns for road safety as building begins

Preston Road, Linlithgow. Google Maps.

There were dozens of objections to plans by CALA to build 60 homes on open land in Deanburn Road in the town.

Several pointed to an already dangerous Preston Road, which is an access route to around 2,000 children attending four schools.

It looks as if demands for traffic calming measures on the road are unlikely to be met with physical works, more likely changes to traffic regulations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Deanburn Road site is almost impossible to access other than by Preston Road.

At the recent Linlithgow local area committee meeting, Sally Pattle from the community council said the chair of the community council contacted the head of planning with specific questions on plans for Preston Road traffic calming, and concerned members of the public had been “fobbed off” when asking about the proposals.

Adding that the bulldozers were about to move into Deanburn Road, she asked: “Where’s the money to help traffic calming measures on Preston Road, which is already a nightmare.”

Provost Tom Kerr pointed out that when planning permission was granted for the development a condition was put in for measures to improve safety on Preston Road.

Councillor Kerr added: “Has an agreement been made on measures for Preston Road before works start, or is it only to do with construction traffic. My interpretation was there would be some long term measures to alleviate traffic?”

Head of planning Craig McCorriston told the meeting that he was unaware of contact from the community council but added that he was happy to discuss the specific measures for Preston Road with the council.

He pointed out that objectors have had the opportunity to give their views at two hearings of the development management committee when the Deanburn proposals were discussed.

Answering Provost Kerr’s question, Mr McCorriston said: “There’s obligation for the developer to provide a sum of money to carry out a review of regulations and carry out necessary work in relation to those traffic regulations on Preston Road around the primary school to deal with all traffic, not just construction traffic.”

He stressed that measures taken on Preston Road would be through a review of traffic regulations around the primary school rather than physical traffic calming measures.

Councillor Kerr asked if the community council and local members could be kept up to speed when discussions took place with CALA regarding the Preston Road measures.

Mr McCorriston said he would do so but added that CALA’s only input would be to provide funding for any measures. Adding that discussions on what was needed would be between council planners and roads staff.