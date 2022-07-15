Resurfacing works at Sherrifhall Roundabout following fire

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland has scheduled the repairs after a vehicle fire damaged the road surface on the nearside lane west of Sheriffhall roundabout.

During this closure, a signed diversion route will be in place via the A7 and A772, re-joining the A720 at Gilmerton Junction. This diversion is one mile long and should add no more than five minutes to journeys.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “These resurfacing works are necessary after a recent vehicle fire damaged the road surface.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheriffhall Roundabout heading west. Photographer Ian Georgeson.

“If you need to use the A720 westbound on the night of July 22, our advice is to be aware that restrictions will be in place and allow extra time for your journey. We thank road users for their patience and understanding.”