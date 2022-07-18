Resurfacing works on Lothianburn Junction scheduled

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will undertake the project over two nights. For workers and road users’ safety, both roundabouts as well as all slip roads from the A720 at Lothianburn will be closed from 8.30pm – 6am on the nights of July 25 and 26.

During these closures, traffic wishing to use Lothianburn Junction will be diverted to Straiton. North of Lothianburn, a diversion route will be signposted from the A702 Buckstone Terrace, via the B701 Frogston Road West and the A702 Burdiehouse Road. South of Lothianburn, a diversion route will be signposted from Easter Howgate on the A702, via Bush Loan Road and the A701.

Consultation has taken place with relevant stakeholders in advance of these works to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s southeast network manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will address and repair defects in the road surface such as potholes and cracks, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“It is essential for the safety of the workforce that we close the carriageway during these works, however, we’ve scheduled this during overnight hours to minimise any disruption.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these improvements.”

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website www.trafficscotland.org for up-to-date travel information and allowing extra time for their journey.