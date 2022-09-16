Resurfacing works on the M9 to be carried out

For the safety of workers and road users during these works, the northbound carriageway of the M9 from Junction 1A Kirkliston to Junction 2 Philipstoun will be closed from 7.30pm until 6am on the nights of September 26 and 27. A diversion route for northbound traffic will be signposted from M9 Junction 1A to Junction 2, via the M90, A904 and B8046, adding an estimated eight minutes and four miles to affected journeys.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “These improvements will improve safety and ride quality for motorists using this section of the M9. Road closures are essential to ensure the safety of workers and road users, however we’ve planned the works to take place overnight to minimise disruption.”

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times during the works.

Consultation has been carried out with relevant stakeholders to share information about the project in advance.