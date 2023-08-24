Return of popular walking event

Local walkers are being urged to lace up their walking boots and grab their water bottles to support the return of one of the area’s most popular perambulatory events.

​Pictured are the Ageing Well Penicuik line dancers.

One of the highlights of the calendar, Active Midlothian’s annual Walk the Line event will be held on Saturday, September 30.

This year, for the first time, participants can book and pay the £3 entry fee online for the one, three, five and eight-mile walks along the beautiful and historic Penicuik to Eskbank walkway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Application forms are also available in Midlothian libraries, a list of which can be found at www.midlothian.gov.uk/libraries.

Everyone is welcome to take part, although under 12s must be accompanied by an adult.

Dogs will also be welcome, although they must be kept on a lead.

Registration for the eight-mile walk will be from 10.45am at the Valleyfield Pond car park in Penicuik, with walkers setting off at: 11.15am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the five-mile walk, registration will be from 10.45am, also at the Valleyfield Pond car park, Penicuik and starting at 11.15am, with the finish at Rosewell.

Three-mile walkers can register from noon at Hawthornden, Cemetery Road end, Rosewell, with a picnic lunch at 12.30pm before setting off to Eskbank.

Registration for the one-mile route will be from 12.30pm at Waverley Court, at the old Bonnyrigg railway station, with the start at 1pm.

Organiser Vivian Wallace, from the council’s Ageing Well team, said: “It’s one of the highlights of the year, often attracting more than 200 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The atmosphere is really friendly, so come along and meet new people, have a chat and get some exercise in the fresh air.

“You will also enjoy a picnic lunch courtesy of Bonnyrigg and Sherwood Community Development Trust.

“And thanks too to Edinburgh College’s Midlothian campus for sponsoring the event. They’ll have teas, coffees and stalls at the end of the walk.”

Walkers are urged to check weather reports for the day and wear appropriate footwear and clothing and also have water with you to keep hydrated.