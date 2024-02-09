Returning fair offers an opportunity to take a leap into volunteering

The fair will be held in ​St John’s and King’s Park Church. (Google Maps)

And it promises to be even more engaging and impactful, offering unmissable opportunity for aspiring volunteers.

As this leap year grants an extra day, the organisation is urges everyone to harness this extra time to leap into action and consider the benefits of volunteering which include personal growth, by stepping out of your comfort zone, fostering personal development, and have fun in the process; community connection by bringing people together and nurturing a sense of belonging and unity within communities.

It can also help to improve mental and physical well-being. Research consistently shows that volunteering can positively impact mental health by reducing stress and enhancing overall well- being. It also encourages an active lifestyle, benefitting physical health too.

In terms of professional development, volunteering is a prime source for gaining hands-on experience, honing existing skills, and broadening your professional network. It can significantly boost your CV or applications to further education.

There is also opportunity to contribute to causes you care about, which is one of the most compelling reasons to volunteer – a chance to effect positive change and feel good about how you spend your time.

Some participating organisations will include Equal Futures, Forth Rivers Trust, VoiceAbility, NHS, Girlguiding Midlothian, and many more.

A spokesperson said: “Whether it’s mentoring, environmental work, or community outreach, there’s a place for everyone to make an impact. At the Volunteer Recruitment Fair, there will be a variety of organisations with information stalls displaying a range of volunteering opportunities.”

Whether you are a seasoned volunteer looking for your next venture or an aspiring volunteer with no clue where to start, mark your calendar for Thursday, February 29.

The fair will be held in St John’s and King’s Park Church in Dalkeith from 10am to 2:30pm.