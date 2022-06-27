Road casualties rise in Midlothian – but still lower than before pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic saw road casualties drop across Great Britain as drivers stayed at home during lockdowns, but charities have warned the Government must do more tackle an uptick in injuries from traffic accidents.

Provisional figures from the Department for Transport suggest there were 143 road casualties in Midlothian in 2021 – a rise from 98 the year before, but fewer than the 151 in 2019.

More people were killed on the area's roads last year – two people died, while nobody was killed in 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, 25 serious injuries were recorded – an increase on the year before, when 21 people were badly hurt.

Across Great Britain there were 127,967 road casualties in 2021 – an 11 per cent rise on the year before – while 1,560 people were killed.