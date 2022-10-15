The Scottish actor and comedian, who was best known for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, died in the Falkirk hospital on Friday (October 15).

In a statement, his agent Belinda Wright thanked staff at the hospital on his family’s behalf. She said: "He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell. They would like to thank the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care and diplomacy.”

She also urged the public to “please respect Robbie's family's privacy at this distressing time.”

Since the news broke, tributes have poured in for the Scots actor, who was also known for playing Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky in James Bond films GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe shared his sadness in a statement, writing: "Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on that set.

"I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up.

Robbie Coltrane died at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert on Friday, after a period of ill health. (Photo credit: Joel Ryan/Gary Hutchison)

"I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he's passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man."

Fellow Harry Potter actor Emma Watson paid tribute to Coltrane on Instagram, describing him as “the most fun uncle I've ever had”. She wrote: "Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I'll do it in your name and memory," she continued. "Know how much I adore and admire you. I'll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs, and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us."