Rosewell group holds successful book fayre

The community event took place at Rosewell Parish Church Hall on Saturday.
Speaking about the book fayre, Rosewell and District Community Council treasurer Helen Blackburn said: “The book fayre was well attended and a great success.
"We distributed free copies of 'My Policeman' by Bethan Roberts. The books come via the Reading Agency and are given to community groups to distribute as part of the annual World Book Night celebrations.
“Visitors to the book fayre not only got a free book, but also received some special World Book Night cake made by Janey Hoeflich, one of the RDCC committee members.
"Lots of people volunteered to help set the hall up the night before the event, and comments were made on the day about how great it was to see everyone chatting and making new friends and contacts."