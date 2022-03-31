Roslin woman walking on the moon for lost loved ones

Jennifer Honeyman, far left, at The MoonWalk Scotland 2019. ©Stuart Nicol Photography, 2019

Jennifer Honeyman (63) is taking on the walking challenge again this year after an enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Her sister-in-law and a close friend sadly passed away with breast cancer and she is walking for them.

She said: “In 2003, I lost two people who were very close to me to breast cancer.

"My sister-in-law had a mastectomy and chemotherapy, but her cancer came back and she sadly died.

"I also lost a very dear friend, who was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 30 weeks pregnant. The baby was safely delivered early, but unfortunately the cancer spread to my friend’s lungs and brain. She died just eight months later, when her other child was four. My friend was only 39 years old.

“I’d always known about The MoonWalk Scotland and it was a charity which was very close to my heart because of these two amazing ladies. However, it wasn’t until 2015 that I finally signed up to take part.

”When I completed my Full Moon (26.2 miles), the feeling was incredible – I’d actually done it. At the age of 56, I’d walked my first marathon and was so proud of myself.”

Until the pandemic intervened, Jennifer continued to do The MoonWalk every year, getting other family members, neighbours and friends involved too.

This year, she is preparing to take on the Half Moon (13.1 miles) in Edinburgh.

She said: “I can’t wait to do the Half Moon at The MoonWalk Scotland again this year and I’m also doing the Full Moon at The MoonWalk London just a month earlier!

"My training is underway and I’m already up to 15 miles. I really love walking and walked a lot during lockdown– I have a group of three friends who I met up with during the pandemic and we still go for a walk most weeks now that restrictions have lifted.

"My reason for taking part in The MoonWalk never goes away. When my legs are tired in the middle of the night, the memory of my sister-in-law and my dear friend will really spur me on.”